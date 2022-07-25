EU countries rewrite plan to reduce gas consumption

European Union countries are seeking to soften the European Commission's plan to reduce gas consumption, Reuters reports.

The European Commission proposed last week that the 27 EU member states cut their gas consumption by 15% from August to March. The measure is voluntary, but the Commission may make it mandatory in the event of a gas emergency.

Brussels has urged countries to limit gas consumption now to help fill storage before winter, and warned that a total shutdown of Russian gas supplies is likely. But the EU plan has faced resistance from a number of governments, some strongly opposed to mandatory cuts and others unwilling to let Brussels control their energy consumption.

EU diplomats will discuss the revised proposal on Monday. The proposal would retain a voluntary measure for all countries to limit the use of gas, but set other binding targets.

The latest proposal, prepared by the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU Presidency, proposes a number of exceptions to the mandatory goal of using less gas.

Countries not connected to the EU gas grid, such as Ireland and Malta, will receive an exception, while countries with large amounts of gas stored may face lower targets to curb demand.

States exporting gas to other countries could also face lower targets, including Spain, which is not dependent on gas supplies from Russia and has been one of the strongest opponents of the EU proposal. Critical industries such as chemicals and steel may also be excluded.

The new proposal makes national governments, and not the Commission, responsible for the process of achieving the goal, which can only be done with the support of most countries.

Diplomats from EU countries were ambivalent about the latest draft, with some welcoming it and others concerned about the large number of exceptions.

Energy ministers will try to approve it on Tuesday. The proposal needs to be approved by a strong majority of at least 15 EU countries in order to become law.