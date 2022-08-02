News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
BP reports record second quarter earnings
BP reports record second quarter earnings
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

BP's second-quarter earnings more than tripled to a 14-year high as it joined rival Shell in reaping the benefits of soaring oil and gas prices.

The oil giant said core earnings on replacement cost -- its preferred metric -- jumped to $8.5 billion in the three months to June 30 from $2.8 billion a year ago, AP reported.

BP has cheered investors up by increasing dividend payouts to shareholders by 10% and increasing its share buyback plan by another $3.5 billion through the end of September.

Profits are rising as households struggle to pay skyrocketing bills and anger is mounting over huge profits from oil and energy companies following the incredible results from Shell and owner British Gas Centrica last week.

BP also warned that energy prices were not expected to fall over the summer, forecasting that crude oil and gas prices would remain high in the third quarter due to supply disruptions from Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Isabel Diaz Ayuso slams Spanish government's energy plan
The Spanish measures, published in the official gazette on Tuesday...
 Gas prices in Europe again exceed $2,200 per thousand cubic meters
The overall increase in the cost of gas since the beginning of the day rose by 4%...
 Bank of America: Gas situation in Europe is rapidly changing from bad to our dread scenario
Dutch TTF natural gas futures...
 US imposes sanctions on Chinese and other firms for selling Iranian oil
The US Treasury and State Department have imposed sanctions on six companies...
 Bloomberg: Germany has 3 months to save itself from winter gas crisis
Germany has little time to prevent an energy shortage this winter that would be unprecedented for a developed country...
 World oil prices fall by 1%
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil is down by 1.01%, to $102.92...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos