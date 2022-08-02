Huge banner appears in downtown Taipei: 'Welcome to Taiwan, Speaker Pelosi!'

A huge LED poster welcoming the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at a busy intersection in downtown Taipei, TASS reported, citing the Sanli TV channel.
The 8-by-6-meter electronic screen depicts a portrait of the politician with the inscription "Welcome to Taiwan, Speaker Pelosi!" in Chinese and English.
The initiative for this welcoming gesture appears to be from Taipei City Council member Minsheng Wang, a member of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party. He reportedly rented a screen on a commercial building for this purpose for three days at his own expense.
Officially, the island's authorities have not yet confirmed plans for Pelosi's visit, which has provoked a harsh reaction from China.