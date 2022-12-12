News
Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey
Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

Heavy rain caused flooding in the Turkish resort province of Antalya on Monday night, floods washed away cars, there are destroyed bridges, local authorities of the Kumluca district say that have not encountered such a situation for fifty years, the Star reported.

"In the Kumluja district of Antalya, the downpour and thunderstorm, which had continued since the evening, intensified after midnight," the newspaper reports.

"After the downpour that hit the Salur, Sarıkasu and Ortaköy districts, the Gavur stream that runs through the district center overflowed.

Streets and avenues turned into a lake, and parked cars were swept away by flood waters. Hundreds of greenhouses were flooded. Warnings "don't leave your houses," "don't go outside" were heard on cell phones.

Kumluji Mayor Mustafa Keleoglu said authorities are on high alert because of the heavy rain.

"There hasn't been a disaster like this in the area in 50 years, floodwaters destroyed bridges, so machinery couldn't work. Rainwater caused flooding, damaging first floors and cars," he said. - Although we made an effort, we couldn't cope. We want our citizens to be careful so there are no human casualties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
