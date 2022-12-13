Artsakh President holds working consultation on current situation due to repeated Azerbaijan provocations

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan called an extended working consultation Monday evening, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh President's office.
On the agenda were matters related to the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's repeated provocations against Artsakh, as well as to the steps taken and future steps to resolve it.
President Harutyunyan emphasized the need to realize all internal and external opportunities in order to resist the de facto blockade of Artsakh and achieve its elimination.
All the participants unanimously emphasized the determination of the Artsakh authorities to protect the vital interests and rights of the Artsakh people.
It was decided to call the sessions of the Artsakh Security Council and the National Assembly Tuesday morning.