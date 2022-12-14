Mayor Klitschko informs about explosions in Kyiv

Air raid sirens have blared out in three regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia.
As UNIAN reported, soon there were reports that explosions are heard in Kyiv Region—in particular, in the suburbs of Kyiv and in the capital itself.
After that, the head of the regional military administration of Kyiv, Oleksiy Kuleba, confirmed that the air defense system was working.
Capital city Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko informed that explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.
"The services are going to the scene," he added, noting that he would inform about the details later.