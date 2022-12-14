Kremlin does not rule out trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on sidelines of CIS summit

The Kremlin has not ruled out a trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on the sidelines of the CIS summit in St. Petersburg.
Work on the agreement of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan is underway, but at least they can talk on the margins of the informal summit of the CIS heads of state. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.
"You know that an informal meeting of CIS heads of state is planned, where at least three [leaders] will be able to talk at least on the margins. How it will develop further is a work in progress," Peskov said.