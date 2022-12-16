Japanese government approves sweeping review of defense policy

Japan's government has approved a sweeping defense policy overhaul, including a significant increase in spending, warning that China poses the country's greatest strategic challenge to security, AFP reported.

In its biggest defense reshuffle in decades, Japan pledged to increase security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, change its military command and acquire new missiles that can hit distant enemy targets.

Fundamental strengthening of our defense capabilities is the most urgent task in this complex security environment, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier.

The changes may still be controversial, as Japan's post-World War II constitution officially limits the Armed Forces to nominal self-defense capabilities.

The new review calls China the greatest strategic challenge ever aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Japan.

In response, the Japanese government plans to increase its defense spending to two percent of GDP by fiscal year 2027 to bring Japan in line with NATO member guidelines. This marks a significant increase from historical spending of about one percent, and has drawn criticism about how it will be financed.

The money will go to fund projects, including the acquisition of what Japan calls counterstrike capability - the ability to strike launch sites that threaten the country.

However, hinting at the sensitivity of the issue, the document excludes preemptive strikes and insists that Japan is committed to a defense-only policy.

Other changes are expected to include the establishment of a permanent unified command of Japan's armed forces.

Counterstrike capabilities would include both modernization of existing Japanese weapons and the purchase of U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles, reportedly up to 500.

Among the documents approved by the government is the National Security Strategy, which is being updated for the first time since its launch in 2013.

The language regarding relations with both China and Russia has been significantly tightened.

The strategy document previously said that Japan sought a mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Beijing, and that phrase has disappeared from the new iteration.

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged Japan to think about its policies.

Japan is ignoring the facts, retreating from the common understanding between China and Japan and its commitment to bilateral relations, and discrediting China, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Although Japan's strategy document once called for stronger ties and cooperation with Russia, it now warns that Moscow's military presence in Asia and cooperation with China pose a serious security problem.