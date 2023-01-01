Aliyev: All conditions for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia provided

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that all the conditions for signing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan are in place.
"At the meetings in Prague and Sochi in October this year, Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. I believe that after that all the conditions for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been ensured, and a peace agreement can be signed on the basis of the well-known five principles proposed by Azerbaijan," Aliyev said in an address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.