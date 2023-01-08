Poland puts pressure on Germany over war reparations

UK loses more advanced drones due to five-year procurement delay

China expands buying of gold

South Korea's military is thinking of acquiring an Israeli Sky Spotter system to combat UAVs

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan

Tens of thousands of people protest Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv

US will start training the Ukrainian military to operate Patriot missile system at end of January

Condoleezza Rice: Time is not on Ukraine's side

It's snowing in all regions of Artsakh

Old Nazi map triggers treasure hunt in the Netherlands

65-year-old Indian spends $3,000 on silicone statue that looks like his late wife

UN calls for impartial investigation into death of 28 people in Burkina Faso

Baykar company head: Turkey can direct Bayraktar combat UAVs against their owners if needed

Isabelle Santiago: My thoughts are with people of Artsakh

Rafael upgrades Spyder system to counter tactical ballistic missiles

Taner Akcam: More than 120,000 people are under Azerbaijani blockade

Karabakh preschool, long-day school activities to be suspended due to insufficient food supply

Women also to serve in Armenia military?

Brigitte Macron backed 'erect phallus with golden balls' as new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, ex-culture minister says

Germany’s Hensoldt company plans to sign defense deals with Gulf countries

It’s warm winter without snow in the Alps

6 journalists arrested in South Sudan over footage of president wetting himself

6 dead in Armenia tragic road accident

Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March

Bloomberg: Turkey, Russia, UAE redoubling efforts to rehabilitate Syria president

Pentagon, US intelligence ban Israel pilots with foreign passports from flying F-35 fighters

Sweden vows to push defense collaboration, cyber defense

US reduces its number of naval transits through Taiwan Strait in 2022 to lowest level in 4 years

Trump faces lawsuit to stop his 2024 presidential campaign

Armenia parliament chair congratulates McCarthy on being elected US House speaker

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijan arguments are untrustworthy for everyone

US will suffer Soviet Union’s fate, says Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force commander

13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh

European Parliament members say Brussels should do more to resolve Karabakh humanitarian issues

Turkey building military base on border with Armenia, on Mount Ararat

European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor

Prince Harry's revelations are considered ‘treason’ by UK military

Biden administration putting off US emergency oil reserve replenishment

6-year-old shoots teacher in US elementary school classroom

Iran ambassador to Baku: We have clearly warned Azerbaijan about consequences of Israel presence, influence

3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment

Pentagon signs $40M contract with L3Harris to develop anti-UAV systems to bolster Ukraine security forces

Vitaly Balasanyan dismissed, Ararat Melkumyan appointed Artsakh Security Council chief

Cuba spy Ana Belen Montes released after 20 years in prison

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

John Bolton confirms he could run in 2024 US presidential elections

Kevin McCarthy becomes 55th Speaker of US House of Representatives

Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach

Taliban slams Prince Harry over killing of 25 Afghans

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

Saudi Arabia could become Netanyahu's political lifeline

Inflation in Eurozone falls to 9.2 percent

Germany wants to deliver about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Japanese authorities to pay families $7,700 per child to move from Tokyo

Oil to jump 28% in 2023, and another energy crisis will push prices up

World food prices hit record high in 2022

China's aviation regulator wants passenger traffic to reach about 75% of pre-pandemic levels

Macron: France's health system issues are likely to worsen before situation improves

Xi Jinping wants closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan

Japan wants G-7 to unite against China's economic coercion

Defense News: Drone successes in Ukraine may lead to a new era of wars

Turkish mockery: they blocked road of life to Karabakh, but removes ban on air cargo transportation with Armenia

EU economic policy in 2023

Karabakh ombudsman calls on countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide to recognize Karabakh independence

Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime

Young girl moves from city to countryside and starts beekeeping

Armenia and Turkey launch direct air cargo transportation

Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia

Prince Harry claims to have killed more than two dozen people in Afghanistan

Japanese PM to consider invitation to visit Kyiv depending on different circumstances

Mexico arrests drug lord El Chapo's son ahead of Biden's visit

Azerbaijan opens fire on Nagorno-Karabakh civilian

Iran says large-scale cyberattack on Central Bank website prevented

Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty

Ankara predicts aggravation of war in Ukraine in coming months

Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023

Gazprom reduces gas pumping to the EU through Ukraine

Ambassador for Special Assignments speaks on members of government not coming to Liturgy

Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran

Dubai unveils $8.7 trillion economic plan for next decade

Times: West must stop playing Erdogan's dangerous game

Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh

UN Security Council members highlights need to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

At least 149 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in 2022, Razm.info research

Turkey's Supreme Court decides to temporarily freeze funds of pro-Kurdish party

U.S. and Ukraine reject Russia's proposed ceasefire

Christmas liturgy takes place in blockaded Karabakh

US and Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Catholicos of All Armenians leads liturgy at St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan

Mexican drug cartels rampage in Culiacan

Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars

U.S. resident poisons her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs to take over his home

Amateur archaeologist uncovers secret of primitive ice age writing system

Morocco complains of harassment over corruption scandal in European Parliament

Calls to authorities to send modern tanks to Ukraine become more frequent in Germany

Karabakh grocery stores practically empty, number of closed stores in capital Stepanakert increases

US pledges to provide $30M in aid to Moldova

Around 100 HALO Trust local staff are in Karabakh

Iran MFA says French Institute for Research in Iran to be closed in response to new cartoons by Charlie Hebdo

Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran