65-year-old Indian spends $3,000 on silicone statue that looks like his late wife

Tapas Sandilya, a 65-year-old Indian, spent 250,000 rupees (about $3,000) on a silicone statue that looks like his late wife.
Sandilya's wife, Indrani, passed away in May 2021 during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Sandilya was in isolation at the time of his wife's death. As a result, the 59-year-old woman died alone.
According to the Times of India, Sandilya recalled visiting a temple in Mayapur with his wife a decade ago and seeing a statue of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami. Seeing a statue that looked like the real one, Indrani declared her wish to have a similar statue in case she died before him.
Now a finished replica, made of 30 kilograms of silicone and dressed in the silk sari that Indrani wore to her son's wedding reception, stands on her favorite spot in the living room.