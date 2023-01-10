Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Tuesday received an EU technical assessment mission led by Marcin Vidra, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, the results of the activities of the mission, which ended on December 19, were summed up.

The parties stated with satisfaction the cooperation between the mission and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, expressing the hope that it will be effectively continued during the activities of the new mission.

The minister presented the latest regional developments, in particular, the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12 and the serious humanitarian challenges that arose as a result.

The head of the defense department highly appreciated the involvement of the EU in strengthening peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the role of monitoring missions, and expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Defense to continue to support the new EU mission by all means.