News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission
Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Tuesday received an EU technical assessment mission led by Marcin Vidra, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, the results of the activities of the mission, which ended on December 19, were summed up.

The parties stated with satisfaction the cooperation between the mission and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, expressing the hope that it will be effectively continued during the activities of the new mission.

The minister presented the latest regional developments, in particular, the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12 and the serious humanitarian challenges that arose as a result.

The head of the defense department highly appreciated the involvement of the EU in strengthening peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the role of monitoring missions, and expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Defense to continue to support the new EU mission by all means.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Azerbaijan will never recognize Armenia's territorial integrity
Azerbaijan believes that it has achieved military success and that it needs...
 Pope Francis: Release of military, civil prisoners will be important step for peace agreement in South Caucasus
The pontiff noted about this at his annual meeting with foreign diplomatic representatives accredited to the Holy See...
 Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members
The team has been sent to Armenia to consider the possibility of deploying a new EU civilian mission to the country…
 Tatoyan Foundation: People forced to leave Armenia’s Verin Shorzha, Nerkin Shorzha villages, HPP not functioning
As a result of the Azerbaijani invasions of September 13-14, 2022 …
 Lindsey Snell: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activists’ blocking Lachin corridor are bussed in to do shifts at ‘demonstration’
Day 25 of the Azerbaijani blockade on Nagorno-Karabakh, the American journalist tweeted…
 Provincial governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: We will meet with EU monitoring team in coming days
Ararat Grigoryan added that he believes that the previous EU monitoring mission was a deterrent for Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos