Mirzoyan: Closing Lachin corridor is a gross violation of international humanitarian law
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On January 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Northern Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

The Armenian MFA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the conversation touched upon a range of issues on the regional security agenda.

Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the humanitarian crisis sparked by Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor. It was stressed that Azerbaijan's actions are a flagrant violation of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, as well as international humanitarian law. He stressed that Azerbaijan's steps are aimed at subjecting 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

In the context of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh, Mirzoyan mentioned the need for concrete steps to be taken by the relevant regional and international structures, including the OSCE.
