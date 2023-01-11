Kremlin reacts to idea of stationing UN peacekeepers in Karabakh

The deployment of the UN Security Council peacekeeping mission in Karabakh is possible only with the consent of both parties to the conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's words, allowing the replacement of Russian peacekeepers with the UN corps, RIA Novosti reported.
"At the working, at various levels, contacts are constantly going on. Undoubtedly, this topic has been on the agenda more than once. But it is clear that any missions can be sent only with the consent of both sides of the conflict," Peskov said.
Pashinyan said at a Jan. 10 press conference that after the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh expires, a request to the UN Security Council to send an international peacekeeping contingent to the region may follow.