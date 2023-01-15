Iraq deploys 6,000 policemen on Iran and Turkey borders, media report 

Kurdish mass media, citing the Iraqi interior minister, reported on Sunday that 6,000 policemen were deployed on the shared borders of Kurdistan with Iran and Turkey.
Decisions have been made regarding the overseeing of Iraq's borders with Iran and Turkey, and funds have been allocated to the budget for the construction of checkpoints, the installation of surveillance cameras, and the construction of watchtowers, Iraqi interior minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said, Kurdistan 24 reports.
Noting that coordination was held with the Turkish side in this regard, the Iraqi interior minister said that the Turkish authorities have found 17 places to set up bases along the border of Turkey.
"A 65-kilometer long concrete wall was built on the border with Turkey in Sinjar," the Iraqi minister added.
"Iraq's border is our red line. We do not ignore it, and we strive to prevent infiltration and smuggling—by cooperating with all neighboring countries," he emphasized.
In December, Iraqi Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said that his country will advance the plan of deploying Iraqi border guards on the borders with Iran and Turkey.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani also ordered to provide logistical support to protect the country’s border checkpoints, he added.
The monitoring of the zero line and the overseeing of the border checkpoints are among the plans of the Iraqi side.
Within the framework of the meeting held on November 29 between the commanders of the border guard troops of Iran and Iraq, a memorandum of understanding on border control was signed between the two sides.