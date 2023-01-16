Turkish ombudsman: Russia and Ukraine are working on major prisoner exchange deal

Russia and Ukraine are working on a major prisoner exchange deal that will involve a total of 1,000 people, Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said, Reuters reported.
Russia's human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets met last week on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara.
The Russian and Ukrainian ombudsmen exchanged the lists at a meeting at which Malkocz attended, he said, adding that Turkey was ready to provide a "humanitarian corridor" in Istanbul for any such exchange.