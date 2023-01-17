Military exercises with 8 countries’ participation to begin in Turkey, near Armenia border (PHOTOS)

Military exercises, with the participation of eight countries, are beginning in Turkey’s Kars Province, bordering Armenia.
The participants of these military drills have already arrived in Kars and are preparing, Gazetekars reported.
The minister of defense of Kosovo, Armend Mehaj, stated that the purpose of these military exercises is to promote cooperation during a military operation, to ensure coordination, to check the combat readiness of military units, to increase fire and maneuver synchronization, deployments, provision of food and clothing, and training on the topics of rear operations.