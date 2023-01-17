Shamkhani: Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia goes the way of strategic agreements

Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia is on the way of strategic agreements, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shahmani said at a meeting with Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin in Tehran, IRNA reported.
Pointing to the developing relations between the two countries, Shamkhani stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of joint economic projects within the framework of agreements between the presidents of the two Iran and Russia.
The secretary cited the important complementary roles of Iran and Russia in the world energy and transit markets.
Shamkhani said that unilateral sanctions hinder development and lead to an increase in regional and international crises. He also emphasized the creation of joint structures to combat sanctions and enhance international capabilities against sanctions by countries sponsoring restrictive measures.
At this meeting, Igor Levitin presented a progress report on joint projects between his previous and present visit to Iran. He also stated the strategic impact of finalizing the North-South international transport project and Russia's commitment to completing the Resht-Astara section as soon as possible.
The Russian presidential aide reported on the interest of Russian companies to be present and invest in Iran's infrastructure projects, given the Islamic Republic's unique capabilities in the fields of energy and transit.
Levitin also noted that the measures taken by the economic and banking figures of the two countries have already prepared the necessary mechanisms to overcome the sanctions-induced restrictions in the currency and banking sector, and soon we will witness a serious jump in trade relations between Iran and Russia.