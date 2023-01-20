Karabakh state minister thanks European Parliament members

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan has thanked all Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) for their support to the Armenians of Artsakh.

"This is an important step in forcing Azerbaijan to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh/ Nagorno Karabakh. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all MePs of European Parliament for their support for the Armenians in Artsakh," Vardanyan wrote on Twitter, referring to the discussions by the European Parliament regarding the rights of the people of Artsakh and the resolution adopted as a result.

The European Parliament discussed the issue of human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh, and expressed regret over the severe humanitarian crisis there caused by the current blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan's self-proclaimed environmentalists.

As a result of the discussions, a resolution was adopted that emphasizes the need for a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which guarantees the rights and safety of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, it calls for international organizations to be allowed into the area to provide the necessary humanitarian aid, and for a UN or OSCE fact-finding mission to travel to the Lachine corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.