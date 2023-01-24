News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lukashenko says Ukraine offered Belarus to sign non-aggression pact
Lukashenko says Ukraine offered Belarus to sign non-aggression pact
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Kyiv offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops would not move to Ukraine, said President of the republic Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, the West "has not abandoned its plans concerning Belarus," while Ukraine continues to train militants and extremists.

"I don't know why the Ukrainians need it. On the one hand, they ask us not to go to war with Ukraine in any case, not to move our troops there. They offer to sign a non-aggression pact. And on the other hand, they are preparing this rattlesnake mixture and arming them. Poland, Lithuania are crazy. Why do they need it? I do not understand," BelTA news agency quotes excerpts from the president's speech at a meeting on the socio-political situation.

The day before Lukashenko pointed out that "a group of armed forces of the neighboring countries of the European Union and Ukraine" is concentrated near the Belarusian border - about 23.5 thousand people, of which 17.2 thousand are from Ukraine and 3.7 thousand - from Poland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zelenskiy's office comments on succession of dismissals of Ukrainian officials
"Zelenskiy's personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state...
 Kremlin says it has no plans to limit Russians' ability to leave country
The question came against the backdrop of the State Duma's proposed reservation...
 Estonia and Latvia decide to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia
Estonia demanded from the Russian ambassador in Tallinn Vladimir Lipaev to leave the country until February 7...
 Ukraine deputy defense minister resigns
Shapovalov was responsible for the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces...
 Cypriot MFA says Turkey doesn't allow Cypriot ships to participate in grain deal
Agreements on food exports from Ukraine were signed July 22 in Istanbul for 120 days...
 Germany 'would not stand in the way if Poland applies for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany "would not stand in the way" if Poland or other allies apply for permission to send German Leopard tanks to Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos