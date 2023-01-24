Lukashenko says Ukraine offered Belarus to sign non-aggression pact

Kyiv offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops would not move to Ukraine, said President of the republic Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, the West "has not abandoned its plans concerning Belarus," while Ukraine continues to train militants and extremists.

"I don't know why the Ukrainians need it. On the one hand, they ask us not to go to war with Ukraine in any case, not to move our troops there. They offer to sign a non-aggression pact. And on the other hand, they are preparing this rattlesnake mixture and arming them. Poland, Lithuania are crazy. Why do they need it? I do not understand," BelTA news agency quotes excerpts from the president's speech at a meeting on the socio-political situation.

The day before Lukashenko pointed out that "a group of armed forces of the neighboring countries of the European Union and Ukraine" is concentrated near the Belarusian border - about 23.5 thousand people, of which 17.2 thousand are from Ukraine and 3.7 thousand - from Poland.



