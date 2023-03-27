News
Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh representatives to ‘meeting’ through mass media
Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh representatives to ‘meeting’ through mass media
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Presidential administration of Azerbaijan has again proposed to hold “a second meeting with Armenian representatives of the Armenian community of Karabakh in Baku,” APA reports citing the administration.

"Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposes to hold a meeting in Baku in the first week of April for the reintegration of representatives of the Armenian community of Karabakh, as well as to discuss the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh as a continuation of the meeting held in Khojaly on March 1 and the invitation presented on March 13," reads the respective information.

Stepanakert has refused to discuss such a wording of the content of this meeting, declaring that there can be no question of "reintegration." Also, Nagorno-Karabakh reminded that diplomatic etiquette does not imply the transmission of invitations through mass media, and negotiations are possible only on equal terms and within the framework of international mechanisms.
