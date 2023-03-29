News
Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Russia intends to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan by 2025. Vedomosti newspaper informs about this, citing the Eurasian Economic Commission survey app which was sent to all major mobile operators of the allied countries and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

Now international roaming between Russia and Belarus is canceled within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). And at the moment, it is about canceling international roaming with some other EAEU member countries: Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

According to the roadmap which Vedomosti refers to, the communication operators should first analyze and start the work on stopping fraud in their networks.

By the end of 2024, "rules for the use of fair tariffs for communication services in the territory of [EAEU] member states" should be developed. And at the beginning of 2025, it will be necessary to reduce the rates of international interconnection—an interoperator mutual calculations’ system for voice traffic release services.

The newspaper does not specify how much the interest rates will be reduced. The representative of MTS JSC told the newspaper that they are ready to consider the possibility of setting comfortable tariffs for subscribers in the territory of EAEU. At the same time, this company does not rule out a possible drop in revenues of all mobile operators if international roaming is cancelled.

MegaFon, for its part, believes that the possible reduction of tariffs will not lead to a considerable reduction of the sector's income.

Tele2 and VimpelCom did not comment on this information.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
