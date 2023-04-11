News
Russia airspace to be closed for flights to Europe until 2029, Eurocontrol announces
Russia airspace to be closed for flights to Europe until 2029, Eurocontrol announces
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, commonly known as Eurocontrol, believes that the airspace of Russia and Ukraine will remain closed for flights to Europe until 2029. This is reported on the official website of Eurocontrol.

"We currently assume that the Ukrainian and Russian airspaces remain closed till the end of the horizon (2029)*,” the statement says.

Eurocontrol notes that the number of flights from Asia via Northern Europe has decreased because it was necessary to carry out the routes through southeastern countries.

Also, Eurocontrol emphasizes that the air transportation sector continues to recover after the coronavirus pandemic.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
