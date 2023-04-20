Borrell announces nomination of new EU ambassador to Armenia

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission announced the nomination of 40 Heads of Delegations and 1 Chargé d’affaires of the EU, the European External Action Service informed.
Also, Borrell nominated the new head of the EU Delegation to Armenia. Maragos Vassilis has been nominated for this position.
Vassilis is currently Head of Unit for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo in the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission. He has previously served as Head of Unit for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership in the same Directorate-General.
If appointed, Vassilis will replace Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, who is completing her respective mission in Armenia.