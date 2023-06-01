News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We are not Russia's ally in war with Ukraine
Armenia PM: We are not Russia's ally in war with Ukraine
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

We are not Russia's ally in war with Ukraine. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with CNN Prima News television, within the framework of his official visit to the Czech Republic.

The CNN Prima News journalist asked: “And what is Armenia's position regarding the Ukrainian war, Russian aggression on Ukraine, because on the one hand you are Russia's ally, on the other hand we are witnessing very undesirable actions by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.”

In response, the Armenian premier stated: “You said that we are Russia's ally. Of course, this was never said out loud, but I think it is visible. We are not Russia's ally in the war with Ukraine. And our feeling from that war, from that conflict, is anxiety because it directly affects all our relationships.

“In the West they notice that we are Russia's ally, they mostly notice it, in Russia they see that we are not their ally in the Ukraine war, and it turns out that we are not anyone's ally in this situation, which means that we are vulnerable. Because, it seems that there is an option to avoid among all these collisions, but also the truth is that the more complicated the situation, the narrower the chances for avoiding. We are avoiding not because we don't have opinions about the situation, but we're avoiding it because of what I said a moment ago, that our concerns are, unfortunately, more than they will allow us to be more involved in coping with other problems.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia presidential spox on Armenia PM statement: It is important, we take note of it
Premier Pashinyan had stated that Armenia was not Russia's ally in the conflict with Ukraine…
 Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I highly appreciate the constructive dialogue established between us
The Russian president congratulated the Armenian PM on his birthday…
 Armenia, Russia PMs to meet in Moscow in June
As per the deputy director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Did Western partners propose to Yerevan to remove Russian military base from Armenia?
The Armenian foreign ministry provided a response...
 Zakharova leaves unanswered question on whether Yerevan can ask Russia army to leave its military base in Armenia
“At the moment we are looking at the situation on the ground as the mediating functions that our country has,” said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Armenia Security Council chief to head for Moscow on working visit
Grigoryan will attend the 11th international meeting of high representatives coordinating security issues…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos