Meeting of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs’ working group underway in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the working group of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on regional communications is underway in Moscow. Andrey Matveev, the press secretary of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, informed reporters about this, writes ria.ru.

"According to the instruction of the heads of state, the tripartite working group has started its work in Moscow, under the joint chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk," said Matveev.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced this meeting of the three deputy PMs during his tripartite talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Kremlin.
