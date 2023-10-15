China, Saudi Arabia FMs discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on October 14 on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Xinhua reports.

Wang Yi emphasized the importance of all parties avoiding actions that worsen the situation and swiftly returning to the negotiation table.

China opposes and condemns any actions that harm civilians as they violate the fundamental principles of human conscience and the basic norms of international relations, Wang Yi said.

China is actively engaging in extensive communication with all involved parties to pursue a ceasefire. Wang Yi added that the primary focus at the moment is ensuring the safety of civilians, promptly establishing humanitarian aid routes, and safeguarding the fundamental requirements of the Gaza population.

The diplomat said China is willing to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to continue to support the Palestinians' just cause of restoring their national rights and return the Palestinian issue to the right path to a "two-state for two peoples" solution. This will allow this issue to be resolved comprehensively, fairly and finally.