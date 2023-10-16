News
Civil Aviation Committee: Armenia government paying for evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan
Civil Aviation Committee: Armenia government paying for evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian government will pay for the flight to be conducted from Tel Aviv to Yerevan at 1pm Monday, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the Armenian embassy in Israel announced Sunday he evacuation of Armenian citizens from Tel Aviv to Yerevan.

Those who filled out a form for this flight and received a phone call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia were instructed to go to Ben Gurion Airport (Terminal 3, Zone A, counters 12-15) of Tel Aviv at 8am Monday.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia told us that an Armenian Airlines plane took off empty from Yerevan at 9:36am.

The plane will land in Armenia approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes after takeoff.

The aforesaid committee, however, did not inform us about the number of passengers on this flight from Tel Aviv.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
