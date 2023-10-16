Tel Aviv-Yerevan evacuation flight takes off

The Tel Aviv-Yerevan evacuation flight has taken off, by which 190 citizens of Armenia and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, are being transported from Israel to Armenia, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that the government of Armenia is organizing a special Tel Aviv-Yerevan flight Monday to assist the voluntary relocation of Armenian citizens and their family members from Israel to Armenia for security reasons.

The list of persons included in this flight was compiled based on the respective applications submitted to the Armenian embassy in Israel and the MFA of Armenia, and in accordance with the application timeline, the presence of children, and the principle of not separating families.

Flight evacuating passengers from Tel Aviv not yet flying to Yerevan, men not going to leave Israel