Tuesday
October 17
Flight evacuating passengers from Tel Aviv not yet flying to Yerevan, men not going to leave Israel
Flight evacuating passengers from Tel Aviv not yet flying to Yerevan, men not going to leave Israel
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The flight evacuating passengers from Tel Aviv has not yet flown to Yerevan. Artyom Chernamoryan, chairman of Armenian “Nairi” Association of Petah Tikvah, Israel and editor-in-chief of the Armenians of Israel newspaper, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

He noted that there are 220 people on the respective plane, which accommodates as many passengers.

"They are waiting for permission to fly due to security measures. As long as the air defense issues are not resolved, the flight will not be allowed," Chernamoryan added.

He informed that many planes took off this morning; that is, flights are being carried out, mostly in the opposite direction: from abroad to Israel.

"Many people, especially men, who are very few on the plane, are relocating their children and are going to return on other flights. They cannot leave everything behind and leave in the heat of war. (…). A working group has been formed, there is a headquarters to help people. The southern part of the country continues to be shelled, and children are mostly evacuated from there," emphasized Artyom Chernamoryan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
