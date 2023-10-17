Armenia premier: We are ready for releasing all prisoners, captives, detainees in ‘all for all’ principle

We are also ready for releasing all prisoners, captives and detained persons, in the principle “all for all,” and we are also ready to cooperate closely in clarifying the fate of the missing persons. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

“1,016 citizens of Armenia are currently considered missing. We are ready to cooperate in demining. I would like to specially emphasize that still in 2021, Armenia received from Nagorno-Karabakh and transferred to Azerbaijan all the maps of minefields at the disposal of the Armenian side. We did this without preconditions, as an expression of goodwill, but, unfortunately, Azerbaijan perceived it not as a step towards peace, but as an opportunity to intensify aggressive rhetoric towards Armenia.

“But in spite of all this, we must move steadily towards peace. To do this, political will is necessary and I and the Armenian government, the parliamentary majority have that political will. On the other hand, the international community and the European Union, the countries of our region should support us, do everything to make the taking of this opportunity a reality for us, for Azerbaijan and Armenia. And in this matter, I have to ask for your continued attention and support, especially in the implementation of the principles on which, as I have already said, we have reached an agreement with the participation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of Azerbaijan,” the Armenian PM said.