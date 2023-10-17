News
The Secretary General of La Francophonie will pay a visit to Armenia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

On October 17-19, Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (Organisation Internationale de La Francophonie) will pay an official visit to Armenia. Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports. 

On October 18, the meeting of the Armenian Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and will be followed by statements for the press.

In the framework of the visit, Louise Mushikiwabo will also have meetings with the high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
