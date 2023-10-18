News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023
Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia has once again been nominated for the prestigious international tourism award, World Travel Awards 2023, in the category of "World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2023." The project previously won in this category in 2021. Now it is competing with cable cars from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

Wings of Tatev is the world's longest passenger cable car. It entered the Guinness Book of Records not only because of its length—5,752 meters—but also as the world's only engineering structure of this scale built in just 10 months. The ropeway project was realized by the Austrian-Swiss company Doppelmayr/Garaventa, a leader in the field of ropeway construction.

The Wings of Tatev cable car on Monday celebrated its 13th anniversary. Since its opening in 2010, it has been used by more than 1,300,000 people. Thanks to it, every fifth tourist in Armenia visits Tatev. The Wings of Tatev project is part of “Tatev revival program,” initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. The cable car is a non-profit project, and all its proceeds are directed towards the restoration of Armenia’s Tatev Monastery and community development. The cable car is managed by Impulse Business Management.

To vote for the Wings of Tatev, follow these steps:

1) Visit the official award website by following this link

2) Register with your email.

3) Confirm the received email.

4) Click on the "Vote Now" button.

5) Choose the "World" section.

6) Select line 60: "World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2023".

7) Vote for "Wings of Tatev, Armenia".

The voting deadline is November 17.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM sending economy minister to London
Kerobyan will attend the UK-Armenia Business Forum…
 Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia
The Armenian economy minister met with the president of the World Association of Public-Private Partnership  Units & Professionals, in Abu Dhabi… 
 Chances of implementing Armenia-Saudi Arabia investment projects are discussed
Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan met with Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Baker Alhaboob, within the framework of the 8th World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi…
 Armenia national debt amounts to more than $11 billion as of June 30
According to finance minister, the country’s national debt increased by 4.4%, in US dollar terms, in the first half of the current year…
 Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, remained unchanged...
 Yerevan hosts Armenia-UAE business forum, memorandums of understanding signed (PHOTOS)
Also, the investment appeal and business opportunities of Armenia were presented to the event participants…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos