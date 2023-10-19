News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.82
EUR
424.04
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.82
EUR
424.04
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024
Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The Sukhumi airport may start operating at the end of 2024, but technical flights there will begin next summer. Aslan Bzhania, the head of Abkhazia, said this at a press conference in Sukhumi, Life.ru reports.

"We will have technical flights no later than July, and the airport will be operational on December 31, 2024. The only force majeure factor that can prevent it is if, God forbid, military actions in various countries take on different scales," said Bzhania.

The head of Abkhazia promised that a Russian campaign will be announced in the next month, which will rebuild the Sukhumi airport. The respective contract with it has already been signed, Aslan Bzhania emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos