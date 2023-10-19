Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024

The Sukhumi airport may start operating at the end of 2024, but technical flights there will begin next summer. Aslan Bzhania, the head of Abkhazia, said this at a press conference in Sukhumi, Life.ru reports.
"We will have technical flights no later than July, and the airport will be operational on December 31, 2024. The only force majeure factor that can prevent it is if, God forbid, military actions in various countries take on different scales," said Bzhania.
The head of Abkhazia promised that a Russian campaign will be announced in the next month, which will rebuild the Sukhumi airport. The respective contract with it has already been signed, Aslan Bzhania emphasized.