Suren Papikyan, Greece envoy discuss Armenian-Greek collaboration in defense sector

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Friday received the Greek ambassador to Armenia, Evangelos Tournakis, and the newly appointed defense attaché, Colonel Christos Arseniou.
The Minister of Defense congratulated Colonel Arseniou on the commencement of his mission in Armenia, and wished him success in his further activities, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, matters related to Armenian-Greek defense cooperation, as well as regional security, were discussed.