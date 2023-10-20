Deputy FM: Armenia has received Azerbaijan proposals on peace treaty but has not yet sent new ones

The statement adopted in Granada, Spain announced the guidelines that Armenia believes should be included in the peace treaty, or the agreement on the normalization of relations, and the work in this regard will continue. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told this to reporters Friday.
He said that Armenia has received the proposals of the Azerbaijani side.
"We have not submitted a new written proposal yet, we are in discussions, while preparing the response package, we are waiting for the Azerbaijani side to publicly take a position on the Granada statement and raise whether these guidelines are acceptable for them," said the Armenian deputy FM.
To the question whether the date of the next meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels is already known, Kostanyan responded: "In order to have a clear date for the Brussels meeting, I believe it is necessary for Azerbaijan to first confirm its participation, after which we will be able to specify a date."
As for which proposals of Armenia Azerbaijan has a problem with in the peace treaty, the Armenian official said: "I suppose it would be more correct to wait for Azerbaijan's response to the guidelines recorded in the Granada statement. After that, it will be possible to talk about the general settlement prospects."