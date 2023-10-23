Israel destroys more than ‘320 terrorist targets’ in Gaza in last 24 hours

Israel has destroyed more than "320 terrorist targets" in Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson unit and the Shin Bet security service.
It is believed that among the destroyed objects were operational tunnels used by Hamas, as well as “dozens of headquarters where terrorists were hiding."
The IDF added that they destroyed dozens of mortar and antitank installations located throughout Gaza in an effort to eliminate threats to ground forces that will participate in the Israeli army's planned incursion into Gaza, reports The Jerusalem Post.