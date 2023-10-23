News
Germany MP to Armenia parliament speaker: We did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijan military aggression
Germany MP to Armenia parliament speaker: We did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijan military aggression
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday received a delegation led by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament.

The colleagues emphasized the stable development of bilateral friendly relations and the deepening of interparliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Germany, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the meeting, they reflected on the de-Armenianization of Nagorno-Karabakh and the resultant problems due to Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy. Roth noted that they did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijani military aggression against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On behalf of the NA and himself, Simonyan thanked Germany for the principled and targeted address on the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh during the session of the UN Security Council on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on September 21.

The parties discussed the need to apply possible sanctions against Azerbaijan. The NA speaker reaffirmed that Armenia has adopted a peace agenda and proposes a roadmap for regional peace.
All
Germany MP: Sanctions will be imposed if Azerbaijan does not stop its aggressive provocative policy
"The use of military force against Nagorno-Karabakh was a gross violation of international law,” Michael Roth stated in Yerevan…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The Armenian PM received the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament…
 Mehrdad Bazrpash: We are against ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ we support Armenia territorial integrity.
According to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, his country has always supported Armenia's territorial integrity and will continue to do so…
 Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process
“Or whether they are simply trying to switch from one format to another and thus avoid reaching concrete arrangements," the deputy FM added…
 EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat
A senior EU official told reporters in Brussels that they have clearly told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that they are concerned about any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia…
 Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The Azerbaijani president received Josh Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus…
