Germany MP to Armenia parliament speaker: We did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijan military aggression

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday received a delegation led by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament.

The colleagues emphasized the stable development of bilateral friendly relations and the deepening of interparliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Germany, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the meeting, they reflected on the de-Armenianization of Nagorno-Karabakh and the resultant problems due to Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy. Roth noted that they did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijani military aggression against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On behalf of the NA and himself, Simonyan thanked Germany for the principled and targeted address on the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh during the session of the UN Security Council on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on September 21.

The parties discussed the need to apply possible sanctions against Azerbaijan. The NA speaker reaffirmed that Armenia has adopted a peace agenda and proposes a roadmap for regional peace.