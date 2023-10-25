News
Pashinyan: There is short-, medium-, long-term future for Armenians who left Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

There is a short-term future, there is a medium-term future, there is a long-term future. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked what future awaits the 100,000 Armenians who were forced to leave Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In the short term, our task is to meet the most urgent needs of our compatriots who have become refugees. In the medium term we want them to have decent opportunities for living. Our approach is that if they do not have the opportunity or desire to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, we should do everything for them to stay, live, and create in the Republic of Armenia.

Of course, what that future will look like largely depends on what proposal Azerbaijan will make to them, or what position it will take, or what conditions Azerbaijan will create. And in this regard, will the international community encourage it and what will it support? But also, taking into account the fact of ethnic cleansing, starving people, in fact, forced displacement, very great efforts should be made so that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh would have the desire to return there, if the possibility of this realistically exists. That is, there are questions that can even reach a dozen. The first is how realistically this possibility exists, and if it realistically exists, to what extent people will trust this possibility? These are very serious and deep questions,” Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
