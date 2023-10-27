News
US State Dept.: Reaching of peace agreement not only in interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also of broader world
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Washington will continue to push Armenia and Azerbaijan in reaching a peace agreement. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, announced this during Thursday’s Department press briefing, commenting on the cancellation of the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

"We continue to think that it is in the interests of the two parties, it is interest in the region—it is in the interests of the region, and it is in the interests of the broader world that those two parties reach a peace agreement, and we’ll continue to push it," said Miller.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
