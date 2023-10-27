News
Armenia, Hungary FMs’ tête-à-tête kicks off in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The private conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and his Hungarian colleague, Peter Szijjarto, has started at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, in Yerevan, informed Ani Badalyan, spokesperson of the Armenian MFA.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó arrived at MFA of Armenia. The tête-à-tête meeting with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan commenced & will be followed by the enlarged meeting,” Badalyan wrote on X, former Twitter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
