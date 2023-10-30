France releases city electric cars that can be driven without driver's license

The updated production line of e-Aixam electric cars was presented in France. It includes three small-scale urban models at once. Its details were presented on the carmaker's official website, reports Focus.
Aixam has been producing compact city cars for decades. They are so small in engine power that they are equivalent to quad bikes, and in several EU countries they can be driven from the age of 14—and without a driving license.
Previously, Aixam's product line included only gasoline models, but now there are also electric cars. They will challenge the Citroen Ami, although they are considerably more expensive, costing between €16,699 and €19,799. Leasing is also offered for 183-240 euros per month.
e-Aixam is a two-seater electric car with a length of 2.7-3 meters and a weight of 425 kilograms. Buyers are offered the standard City hatchback, with a faster profile, and the Crossover off-road version, which has a large 700-liter trunk.
The cabin looks quite simple, but inside there is a 6.2-inch touchscreen. The equipment of the e-Aixam is quite rich: LED headlights, air conditioning, audio system, rear camera, as well as light and rain sensors.
The e-Aixam electric cars are equipped with an 8.15-liter engine and are can develop a speed of only 45 km/h. 5.1 and 7.9 kWh batteries are offered for selection. The power reserve is 95 and 130 kilometers, respectively.