Biden, Netanyahu discuss ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, the White House informed in a press release.
“The leaders discussed developments in Gaza. The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians.
“The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, to include American citizens who remain unaccounted for and may be held by Hamas.
“The President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” the press release added, in particular.
Gaza's health ministry has said at least 8,005 Palestinians, including more than 3,000 minors and 2,000 women, have been killed since October 7.