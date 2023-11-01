Armenia, Romania MFAs hold political consultations in Bucharest

Regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Romania were held in Bucharest. The Armenian delegation was headed by Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister, while the Romanian delegation was led by Iulian Fota, the State Secretary.
The sides commended the political dialogue between two countries and touched upon a wide range of issues on the Armenian-Romanian bilateral agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. The possibilities of expanding bilateral cooperation in various domains, as well as cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations were discussed.
During the consultations, views were exchanged on a number of matters of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda. The interlocutors touched upon the Armenia-EU enhanced partnership. Paruyr Hovhannisyan highlighted the importance of the EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia, in the context of the imperative to deter aspirations towards territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.