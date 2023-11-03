Mirzoyan: Armenia will open diplomatic missions in S. Korea, Luxembourg

Recently, the Republic of Korea [(South Korea)] informed us in an official note that it intends to establish a resident embassy in Yerevan in the first half of next year. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
"Of course, we [Armenia] also have a desire to open a resident diplomatic mission in Seoul. We believe that there is great potential in Armenia-[South] Korea relations, and the opening of embassies in both capitals will contribute to better realizing that potential. This is not reflected in the [state] budget; I said more of a benchmark.
"We are opening a diplomatic mission in Luxembourg. We have had wonderful relations with Luxembourg for a long time, and it is time that we have at least an office there," the Armenian FM said.