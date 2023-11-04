EU mission in Armenia present Yeraskh border situation to German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the Yeraskh community in the Ararat region, Armenpress reports.
The German Foreign Minister was greeted by the Deputy Head of the European Union Observation Mission in Armenia, Marek Kuberski.
Observers accompanied the German Foreign Minister to the site where it was planned to build a metallurgical plant with Armenian-US investments. Construction work at the plant was stopped due to its regular shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces. Recently, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan announced that the plant would be built in another location.
Kuberski showed the German Foreign Minister traces of shelling on the walls of the plant’s administrative building and introduced her to the history associated with it, noting that the plant would be built in another location.
Kuberski informed Baerbock that they were conducting an observation mission from six operational observation bases. He noted that in those moments when they observe the border areas, in general, no incidents occur and the situation is calm.
The German Foreign Minister was also interested in how far Yeraskh is from Azerbaijani observation posts, as well as how often observers conduct monitoring in the Yeraskh sector.
Then the head of the German Foreign Ministry left for the village of Vostan in the Ararat Province to meet with forcibly displaced Armenians from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh.