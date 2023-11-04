News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.34
EUR
432.44
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.34
EUR
432.44
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
German FM meets forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians
German FM meets forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with people forcibly displaced from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh in the Vorotan village of the enlarged Artashat community of Armenia's Ararat Province, Armenpress reports.

The German Foreign Minister spoke with displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh and got acquainted with their living conditions.

During a press conference held after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Baerbock stated that Germany will provide RA with $9.3 million in humanitarian aid to support people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prior to this, the head of the German Foreign Ministry visited the Yeraskh community in the Ararat Province, where EU observers briefed her on the situation on this section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
MP Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, said in a statement on Tuesday that…
 Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting
Harutyun Vanyan, Head of the Department of Protection of History and Cultural Monuments of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, delivered a report in this regard…
 Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times
The Armenian MFA spox shared the stories of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed
And one of the observation points in Shushi city was closed, the Russian MoD added…
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches criminal prosecution against Azerbaijan military, political leadership
As well as against the head of the press and public relations department of Qarabag football club of Azerbaijan…
 About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia
The minister of labor and social affairs informed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos