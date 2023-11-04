German FM meets forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with people forcibly displaced from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh in the Vorotan village of the enlarged Artashat community of Armenia's Ararat Province, Armenpress reports.

The German Foreign Minister spoke with displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh and got acquainted with their living conditions.

During a press conference held after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Baerbock stated that Germany will provide RA with $9.3 million in humanitarian aid to support people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prior to this, the head of the German Foreign Ministry visited the Yeraskh community in the Ararat Province, where EU observers briefed her on the situation on this section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.