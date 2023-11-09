Armenia to get €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build new road section in Yerevan

At its Cabinet session Thursday, the Armenian government approved the signing of the Yerevan Urban Development Investment Project loan agreement, worth around 60 million euros, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The goal of the project is to develop the infrastructure of Yerevan by building the new Isakov-Arshakunyats road section, which will connect the three administrative districts of the Armenian capital city.
As a result of the implementation of this project, it will be possible to reduce the existing road by about 1.8 kilometers, Yerevan’s traffic jams, and create new infrastructure—as another bridge will be built over the Hrazdan River.