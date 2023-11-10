Armenia official: We have never had such intense dialogue with the West, Europe on security topic

If we try to divide the relations with the West into layers, there are three important layers. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.
"In this sense, we should be able to build a strong cooperation with these three layers: executive, legislature, civil society, economy. The work of the civil and expert community that you are doing now is very much appreciated. In recent times, indeed, there is an intensive dialogue with the EU and EU countries. New possibilities have been opened, which are of various kinds. Perhaps we [Armenia] have never had such an intensive dialogue with the West, Europe on the topic of security. We have made great progress in cooperation with France in the military sector, but we have expectations that we will be able to strengthen our security cooperation with both collective Europe and individual countries. What is more, by this I do not mean only the military. I can even say that our economic cooperation can have a security component in its context and strengthen Armenia's security. Armenia is ready for this," added Grigoryan.
The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia emphasized that one of the main messages of the recent address by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the European Parliament is that Armenia is ready as much as Europe is ready.
"We have shown a willingness to move forward in terms of cooperation," Grigoryan said.
And reflecting on the quadrilateral meeting held in Granada, Spain, he said that it was very important also in the context of Armenia-EU cooperation, as well as establishing peace and stability in Armenia’s region.
"The statement adopted as a result of the meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen notes that our relations are also based on values," added the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.