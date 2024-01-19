President, Amnesty International Secretary General reflect on humanitarian situation in Armenia’s region

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard, on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During the conversation, they reflected on the humanitarian situation and existing challenges in Armenia’s region as a result of the forced deportation of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023. In this context, the interlocutors reaffirmed the imperative of supremacy of international legal norms and fundamental human rights.
Also, the parties conferred about the programs implemented and planned by the Armenia government to assist the aforesaid displaced persons in a short period of time and the directions of their implementation.
In addition, Khachaturyan and Callamard lauded the effective cooperation between Armenia and Amnesty International for almost three decades, and agreed to make efforts to further strengthen and expand this cooperation.