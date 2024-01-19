Toivo Klaar to not head for Azerbaijan from Armenia, reason is known

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, who is now in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan, but will not go to Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Azerbaijan is currently in the pre-election campaign period, and that's why a visit to Baku is not planned at the moment. But the EU Special Representative is in close contact and regularly communicates with the leadership of Azerbaijan as well, Klaar's office told the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
The snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan are slated for February 7.
Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, was in Yerevan a few days ago. And Bono also did not visit Baku after Yerevan either. But it was not officially explained why.